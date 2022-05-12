Deaflympics: Isaac Makokha wins historic bronze in golf

It was song and dance at the Caxias do Sul golf course in Brazil after Isaac Makokha became the first Kenyan golfer to ever win a medal at the Deaflympics.

In the last round of the golf contest in the 24th Summer Deaflympics held Wednesday from 10am local time (4pm in Kenya), Makokha, 30, bagged bronze by beating German Guldan Nico by two ups.

The hard-fought victory sent into frenzy a handful of the Kenyan contingent that had thronged the course to cheer the VetLab Golf Club member.

“The Kenyan people have been cheering me from all over, so there is no way I was going to let them down. I had to do whatever was needed, and I thank God that I finally have the medal,” said an elated Makokha.

He singled out holes number five, six and 18 to be where he won the tough contest that saw him improve from his fifth place finish at the 2017 Deaflympics held in Samsun, Turkey.

“Honestly speaking, he (Nico) almost beat me. At some point, I was four ups down,” he said.

Coming into the Games in Brazil, the 2020 Kenya Amateur Match Play golf champion singled out doubled Deaflympics champion John Allen of Germany as his main threat in the gold medal race. It came to pass, as Allen bundled him out at the semi- finals. The German successfully defended the title.

"He (Allen) was getting birdies in almost every hole while I could only manage pars. He is an international player and a World champion so he is playing better than me. When I go back home, I will train more so that I beat him next time," said Makokha.

Team Kenya golf head coach Vincent Wang'ombe heaped praise on Makokha after the historic feat. "We have worked with him on the rules of golf and how to handle himself during the play, so it is a very good feeling to see him get bronze," said Wang'ombe.