Zidane: Hazard apologised to me, the players and club

Real Madrid's Belgian forward Eden Hazard (right) shakes hands with Chelsea's Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta after their Uefa Champions League second leg semi-final match at Stamford Bridge in London on May 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Belgium attacker issued a public apology to Madrid fans on Thursday and Zidane said in a press conference that Hazard also said sorry to his teammates.

  • Hazard has endured an injury-ravaged two years in Spain since joining from Chelsea in 2019.

  • Zidane would not address speculation that Madrid will listen to offers for him this summer but disagreed the 30-year-old is not committed to the club.

Madrid

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Atletico, Barca stalemate hands advantage to Real Madrid

  2. Shock as Simba-Yanga showdown postponed in Dar

  3. Kamina, Ndanu star in World U-20 pre-trials in Machakos

  4. Bayern win Bundesliga title after Dortmund hit Leipzig

  5. 'It's like my first' - Hamilton celebrates century of poles Barcelona

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.