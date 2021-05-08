Ramos injured again amid doubts over Real Madrid future

Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos reacts after conceding a second goal during their Uefa Champions League second leg semi-final match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London on May 5, 2021. Chelsea won 2-0.

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ramos will not be available now for Madrid's game against Sevilla on Sunday, which could prove crucial to La Liga's title race, with Atletico Madrid also facing Barcelona later on Saturday.
  • The Spaniard joined Madrid from Sevilla in 2005.

