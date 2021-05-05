Chelsea down Real Madrid to set up all-English Champions League final

Chelsea's German striker Timo Werner (3R) celebrates scoring the opening goal during their UEFA Champions League second leg semi-final match against Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge in London on May 5, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Thomas Tuchel's hosts took the lead on aggregate after last week's 1-1 first-leg draw in the 28th minute at Stamford Bridge when Werner nodded in, and Mount secured Chelsea a spot in their third Champions League final with five minutes to play.
  • The Blues will face Premier League rivals Man City in Istanbul on May 29.

London, United Kingdom

