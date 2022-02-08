West Ham's Zouma apologises for abusing cat in shocking online video

Kurt Zouma

In this file photo taken on November 11, 2021, France's defender Kurt Zouma arrive for a training session in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines, as part of the team's preparation for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifying matches.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The France international, who joined West Ham from Chelsea in August 2021, has also released a statement expressing his regret.
  • "I want to apologise for my actions," he said. "There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret.

London

