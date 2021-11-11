We are still in charge, Nick Mwendwa insists

Kenya Police on Thursday evening cordoned off Football Kenya Federation's (FKF) Kandanda House headquarters at Kasarani, hours after the government disbanded the sports body.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa confirmed the stance.

"We have been denied access to the federation. Several police officers have blocked us. We will decide on the next cause of action," he told Nation Sport.

Earlier, Mwendwa vowed to oppose the takeover of the federation by a caretaker named by Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed on Wednesday.

He also called on all stakeholders including footballers, referees, and coaches not to take orders from the new committee which is chaired by retired Justice Aaron Ringera.

"The Cabinet Secretary has decided to get involved in football politics. She has appointed my opponents to the Committee. We won't accept that decision," said Mwendwa.

The embattled football boss also said he'd informed Fifa of the situation.

"FKF is not part of the Sports Ministry or Government so we are still in charge."

He has also vowed to prepare Harambee Stars for Monday's 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Rwanda in Nairobi.

"I am still... in charge of the FKF. We won't accept the decision taken by the sports ministry," Mwendwa said.

"The FKF reject the caretaker committee, and we will carry on with our operations as usual. This means all football activities in the country continue as scheduled and FKF remains in charge."