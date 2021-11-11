Controversial Bayo equaliser denies Harambee Stars win in Uganda

Fahad Bayo scored a controversial goal on 88 minutes as Uganda Cranes rallied to draw 1-1 with Harambee Stars in their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match at St Mary's Stadium, Kitende on Thursday.

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga headed home the opener at the hour mark after meeting Kenneth Muguna's freekick at the back-post, but as the Kenyans thought they were heading for a famous victory over their rivals, Bayo poked home from Brian Bwire's hands.

Uganda's Timothy Awany (second left) heads the ball under pressure from Kenya's David Ochieng (second right) during their Fifa World Cup qualifier at St Mary's Stadium, Kitende on November 11, 2021. Photo credit: Eddie Chicco | Nation Media Group

Fahad Bayo chased after a seemingly lost cause to score his and Uganda's third goal of the campaign but even that was hardly sufficient.

His goal cancelled out Michael Olunga's 60th minute header although it did little to mask the uninspiring display by the Cranes.

The result moves Uganda to nine points in second place behind Mali, who will advance to the final 2022 World Cup qualifying phase if they beat Rwanda in a late kick off.

Uganda will now travel to face Mali on Sunday without defender Timothy Awany and striker Yunus Sentamu, who are ruled out after picking their second yellow cards at St Mary's Kitende.

The first half report in Kitende was damning for the hosts. Yet it only showed how honestly lacking they were.

That the Harambee Stars came into this one with absolutely no pressure did not help the hosts as Kenya passed with ease from defence and in transition.

And had they been clinical in front of goal, the first 45 minutes could have been a different story altogether.

Kenyan forward Samuel Onyango twice fluffed his chances when through to goal in the opening period.

Cranes goalkeeper Charles Lukwago also had to save Olunga's first effort with an outstretched left hand before Aziz Kayondo cleared off the line Anthony Wambani's strike off a corner.

Uganda's major highlight of the half had Bevis Mugabi miscue his effort inside the penalty area after Kenya goalkeeper Bwire parried Bobosi Byaruhanga's long range free-kick on 28 minutes.

Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic rang the changes at the break, introducing Milton Karisa for Steven Mukwala and Ibrahim Orit in place of Kayondo as he looked for the much needed life upfront.

But still it's Stars that were on the front foot, Mugabi catching up with Onyango and out muscling the striker when he was through to goal and Lukwago saving Abud Omar's direct corner.

But not for long. Uganda conceded a free-kick in a dangerous area and once the ball was airlifted in by Muguna, the hosts allowed it to bounce.

Olunga needed no further invitation, heading it in past Lukwago for his second goal of the campaign and Uganda's first conceded on 61 minutes.

Uganda rallied, with Allan Okello - who replaced Byaruhanga probing - but Kenya held firm while continuing to threaten.

And just when it looked like the visitors would claim all three points, Kenyan goalkeeper Bwire endured a moment of madness.

With the clock ticking, Bwire decided to kill some seconds with a clearly harmless ball.

Bayo decided to give it a try, racing onto him and by the time Bwire remembered he had to control it, the Ugandan striker had poked it in.

"They had a defensive block and that made it difficult for us," said Micho, and after the first half, we had to throw in attackers to try get behind them.

"When we did we have exposed ourselves and conceded. Then we had to go for plan B, and ended with one central defender. I credit my players for that."

His Kenyan counterpart, Engin Firat, was not that impressed.

"I'm disappointed because for us it is two points lost. I'm disappointed with my goalkeeper but also it's a clear foul on him," said Firat.

Harambee Stars line up. Photo credit: Fufa |

Kenya Starting XI v Uganda: Brian Bwire (GK), Joseph Okumu, David Ochieng, Abud Omar, Amos Nondi, Anthony Akumu, Kenneth Muguna, Anthony Wambani, Abdallah Hassan, Samuel Onyango, Michael Olunga

Uganda Starting XI: Charles Lukwago, Denis Iguma, Timothy Awany, Bevis Mugabi, Aziiz Kayondo (Ibrahim Orit), Khalid Aucho (C), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Allan Okello), Moses Waiswa (Yunus Sentamu), Isaac Muleme, Steven Mukwala (Milton Karisa), Fahad Bayo

Group E standings

Team P W D L F A Pts

Mali 4 3 1 0 7 0 10

Uganda 5 3 2 0 3 1 9

Kenya 5 0 2 3 2 8 3

Rwanda 4 0 1 3 1 4 1

Thursday's results

Uganda 1-1 Kenya

Rwanda v Mali, 7pm

Final group matches, Sunday, November 14

Mali v Uganda

Kenya v Rwanda