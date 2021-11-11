Firat names Harambee Stars line-up for Uganda World Cup qualifier
Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has named the starting line up that will do duty against Uganda Cranes in their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier at St Mary's Stadium, Kitende, Uganda.
Tusker goalkeeper Brian Bwire starts between the sticks and will be shielded by the back three of Joseph Okumu, David Ochieng, Abud Omar.
Combative midfielder Anthony Akumu makes the starting XI on his return to the national team, and will anchor a midfield that has Kenneth Muguna, Amos Nondi, and Anthony Wambani.
Skipper Michael Olunga will lead the attack against the neighbours.
Kenya Starting XI v Uganda: Brian Bwire (GK), Joseph Okumu, David Ochieng, Abud Omar, Amos Nondi, Anthony Akumu, Kenneth Muguna, Anthony Wambani, Abdallah Hassan, Samuel Onyango, Michael Olunga
Substitutes: Ian Otieno (GK), James Saruni (GK), Musa Mohammed, Johnstone Omurwa, Richard Odada, Duke Abuya, Timothy Noor Ouma, Alwyn Tera, Cliff Nyakeya, Cliffton Miheso, Ismael Salim