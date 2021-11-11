Firat names Harambee Stars line-up for Uganda World Cup qualifier

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat

Harambee Stars Turkish coach Engin Firat gestures from the touchline during their Fifa World Cup Group "E" qualifying match against Mali at Nyayo National Stadium on October 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tusker goalkeeper Brian Bwire starts between the sticks and will be shielded by the back three of Joseph Okumu, David Ochieng, Abud Omar.
  • Combative midfielder Anthony Akumu makes the starting XI on his return to the national team, and will anchor a midfield that has Kenneth Muguna, Amos Nondi, and Anthony Wambani.

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has named the starting line up that will do duty against Uganda Cranes in their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier at St Mary's Stadium, Kitende, Uganda.

