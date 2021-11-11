Sports CS Amina disbands FKF, forms caretaker committee to run football

AMina Mohamed

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed speaks during a press conference at Kencom House, Nairobi where she disbanded Football Kenya Federation and formed a caretaker committee on November 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Nyende

What you need to know:

The committee, which has a six-month mandate, will be chaired by retired Justice Aaron Ringera.

The CS, who had on Thursday morning received the audit report on FKF from Sports Registrar Rose Wasike, acted swiftly, naming the caretaker committee.

She had earlier on in the day snubbed summons from the Senate, where she was set to appear before the Social and Welfare Committee chaired by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has disbanded Football Kenya Federation and appointed a caretaker committee to run football.

