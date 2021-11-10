Kenyans online voice support for audit on federation

Nick Mwendwa

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa speaks when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare on November 4, 2021 where he responded to questions from members of the committee on the impromptu inspection on Football Federation of Kenya (FKF).
 


Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Michael Kirwa

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Under Mwendwa, Harambee Stars have averaged one coach every year.
  • The six coaches who worked under Mwendwa have overseen 24 wins, 19 draws, and 17 losses in 60 matches.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has received little sympathy from Kenyans over his recent claim that Sports CS Amina Mohamed wants to remove him from office, going by social media comments.

