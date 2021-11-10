FKF probe: Sports CS to appear before Senate committee

Amina Mohamed

Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage Amina Mohamed when she appeared before National Assembly's Committee on Sports, Culture and Tourism on October 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • Her appearance before the Johnson Sakaja-led Committee will be virtual.
  • Amina is also expected to shed light on the ministry’s expenditure on the national men’s and women’s football teams.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed is expected to appear before the Senate Committee for Labour and Social Services Thursday morning to explain the challenges facing Kenyan football and remedies formulated by the government.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.