Wazito pile more misery on Zoo FC

Zoo FC's poor run in this season’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League continued Monday after they lost by a solitary goal to hosts Wazito at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Erick Otieno’s fifth minute strike is all Wazito needed to hand the Kericho-based side their eighth loss of the season in 11 matches.

The loss means that Zoo are yet to register a win this season, and with just three draws against their name, they are ranked last on the table with three points only.

Despite the win, Wazito, who have one game in hand, remained sixth on the log with 24 points.

“They (Zoo) are a good side and what matters for us is the win. He (Eric Otieno) played well today, so he will get more chances to prove himself in the coming games,” said Wazito coach Francis Kimanzi.

His Zoo counterpart Herman Iswekha said: “My strikers must pull up their socks because we played well and created some chances, but they failed to score. It is an area we are going to work on ahead of our next match."

Otieno, who was making his first start of the season, opened the scores in the fifth minute when he beat Zoo’s goalkeeper Vincent Misikhu from close range.

The visitors would have levelled the matter in the 13th minute, but Wazito goalkeeper Levis Opiyo denied Collins Neto with an amazing save, and three minutes later, Wyvone Isuza wasted a glorious opportunity at the other end after Musa Masika found him with a fine pass.

Wazito continued to dominate with Masika being a thorn in the flesh for the visitors.

In the 27th minute, he found Ali Abondo inside the box with a beautiful cross, but the latter’s finish went wide.

Free-kick specialist Kevin Kimani was also not lucky with his 36th minute attempt near the box.

Wazito were the first to make a change in the match with Masika making way for the pacy Boniface Odhimabo in the 46th minute.

Isuza showed his hunger for a goal when he attempted to beat goalkeeper Misikhu with a long range shot in the 59th minute. The former Leopards man has two goals to his name this season.

Kimanzi decided to add more firepower upfront in the 67th minute by bringing in strikers Vincent Oburu and Michael Owino for Abondo and Otieno respectively.