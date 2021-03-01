Wazito pile more misery on Zoo FC

Mathare United's Martin Werunga (left) vies for the ball with Wazito FC's Erick Otieno during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani Annex on Febryary 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Wazito coach Francis Kimanzi decided to add more firepower upfront in the 67th minute by bringing in strikers Vincent Oburu and Michael Owino for Abondo and Otieno respectively.
  • Three minutes later, Oburu tested goalkeeper Misikhu with a long range effort. Zoo coach Herman Iswekha made a double change in the 80th minute, Godfrey Ouma and Dennis Ongeri coming in for Castro Likhanga and Summy Ggolola respectively. 

Zoo FC's poor run in this season’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League continued Monday after they lost by a solitary goal to hosts Wazito at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

