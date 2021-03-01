Five things we learned from the FKF-PL

Bidco United and Nzoia Sugar produced the biggest talking points from the weekend's Football Kenya Federation Premier League matches after stunning leaders Tusker and champions Gor Mahia respectively with identical 2-1 scorelines.

KCB's 3-0 loss to Kariobangi Sharks meant they failed to close the gap on Tusker, while AFC Leopards and Bandari continue to impress after chalking up vital wins in the league race. Nation Sport looks at the five talking points from round 14 matches.

Tusker’s 12-match unbeaten run comes to an end

With Tusker being in fine form this season, no one expected newcomers Bidco to cause an upset.

But coach Anthony Akhulia’s side put up a spirited fight to achieve the unimaginable. Tusker coach Robert Matano blamed the loss on his charges being carried away by their impressive run.

Coming into the match, leaders Tusker had registered 10 wins in 13 matches, bagging maximum points in the last seven. They had not lost any match since they fell 2-1 to AFC Leopards last December in their season opener.

On the other hand, struggling Bidco had registered four wins, five draws and four losses.

But despite the loss, Tusker maintained their six points lead at the top as second placed KCB also slipped up. The win fired Bidco to seventh with 20 points.

Gor Mahia’s title defence in shambles

On a day that the much talked about Brazilian striker Wilson Silva Foneseca made his debut for K’Ogalo, it is Nzoia Sugar who would end up grabbing the headlines.

Having been eliminated from continental football again, Gor were expected to set the ball rolling for their title defence with an away win over the stubborn Nzoia Sugar.

But it is the cane cutters who gave Gor a run for their money, and as a result, the defending champions fell to their fourth loss of the season. They have won only once in five matches.

Gor have previously lost 1-0 to minnows Vihiga United on January 23, 4-3 to Kariobangi Sharks on January 10 and 2-1 to Tusker on December 16.

The 19-time champions find themselves in an unusual 11th place on the table with 16 points, though they have played four matches less than other sides.

Bandari continue to rise under Casa Mbungo

Bandari’s management look to have got it right in appointing Rwandese coach Casa Mbungo to sail the ship, following the unexpected exit of Ken Odhiambo to Sofapaka in January.

The 51-year-old tactician has only lost once in the eight matches since he took over the reigns on January 4. The loss came on January 31, when they fell 3-1 at home to defending champions Gor Mahia.

Bandari’s 2-0 win over Ulinzi Stars on Sunday was Mbungo’s fifth victory in eight matches, which saw them move to third on the log with 24 points.

The win over the soldiers was their fourth victory in a row, having trounced Vihiga United 5-0 on February 23, AFC Leopards 2-1 on February 19 and Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 on February 6.

And with the Rwandese tactician on Saturday reuniting with his former assistant Anthony Kimani, whom they worked with at Leopards, results can only get better.

Lawrence Juma a shrewd signing for Sofapaka

Since joining Sofapaka in October from Gor Mahia, Juma has become an integral part of the 2009 champions' campaign this season.

On Sunday, the midfielder continued to star for “Batoto ba Mungu”, as he sealed their fifth win of the season with a 33rd minute strike in their 2-1 win over Posta Rangers.

The goal, which was his seventh of the season, fired him to fourth place on the top scorers chart.

He is seven shy of leader Eric Kapaito of Kariobangi Sharks.

Alongside AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia, they are the only players who have scored a hat-trick this season. Juma bagged his hat-trick in their 4-2 win over Mathare United at home on January 9.

With one game in hand, they sit eighth on the log with 18 points.

AFC Leopards end poor away record to Kakamega Homeboyz

Ahead of this clash at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, Homeboyz owner Cleophas Shimanyula had exuded confidence that they would continue their dominance over Ingwe at home.

Homeboyz had won all their five past home meetings since 2016, with Leopards' last victory at Bukhungu coming in 2013 when they won 3-0.

But coach Patrick Aussems' side capitalised on their current impressive form to humble Homeboyz 2-1 forcing Shimanyula to eat humble pie.