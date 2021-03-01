Lawrence Juma: I don't regret leaving Gor Mahia

Sofapaka captain Lawrence 'Lawi' Juma says he doesn't regret leaving Gor Mahia and is focused on helping his new team clinch their second league title.

He joined Sofapaka in October 2020 after four-year stint with K'Ogalo where he lifted four league titles.

Even though he is a midfielder, Juma is Sofapaka's top scorer this season with eight goals, just six shy of leading goal scorer Erick Kapaito of Kariobangi Sharks.

Speaking to Nation Sport after scoring the winner in their 2-1 victory over Posta Rangers on Sunday, the Kenyan international said the sky is the limit for him at Batoto ba Mungu.

Following the win, the 2009 champions rose to the eighth position in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League table on 18 points.

Titus Achesa had given Sofapaka the lead in the 20th minute before Juma's goal. Second half substitute Jackson Dwang' reduced the deficit for Rangers in the 58th minute.

Juma also hit a brace the previous weekend in their 2-2 draw against second placed KCB at Wundanyi Stadium in Taita Taveta County.

"I don't regret leaving Gor because since my arrival here, I have continued to work hard and grow in my career. The training has been good and i will do my best to achieve my target with this great club. I'm targeting more goals," said Juma.

Despite the club boasting of a formidable striking force that includes former Tusker striker Timothy Otieno, Ambrose Sifuna, evergreen Kepha Aswani and veteran Paul 'Modo' Kiongera, Juma has stood out as one of the dependable players and scoring decisive goals.

"We have always been playing as a team and all that I have achieved is as a result of team work and support from my colleagues. It is through this that we can achieve our dream of winning the league," added Juma.

Sofapaka coach Ken Odhiambo, who joined the club on January 1 from Bandari, also heaped praises on the 28-year-old, saying he has been playing him behind the lead striker because he is a clinical finisher.

"He is a good player who possess the ball and has the ability to shoot on target from far. While opponents concentrate on marking our strikers, Juma gets the opportunity to roam around and utilises the available opportunities that come our way to score goals," said Odhiambo.