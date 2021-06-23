Wazito draw ends Gor Mahia's seven-match winning run

Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava in action during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Wazito at Thika Sub County Stadium on June 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Gor Mahia FC
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • An angry Vaz Pinto then moved from his seat and confronted the lineman in the 74th minute  after Samuel Onyango was fouled out of the danger zone by Onyango, who had come out of his line to clear a dangerous ball.
  • An exhausted Gor Mahia opted to fall back with Wazito looking more determined to take the lead late into the game but it wan't to be.

Reigning champions Gor Mahia and money bags Wazito battled to a barren draw in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match staged at Thika Sub County stadium on Wednesday.

