Tusker down Western Stima to reclaim top spot

Tusker Henry Meja

Tusker's Henry Meja (centre) celebrates his goal against Westerm Stima with teammates during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on June 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

  • The evenly contested clash became more explosive after the half-hour mark with Stima wasting a glorious chance on 35 muntes when Rodgers Ouma squared the ball to Michael Karamor, but the latter failed to beat Tusker's goalkeeper Michael Wanjala from a one-on-one situation.
  • Eric Zakayo then planted over the visitor's crossbar his powerful shot from outside the box, before Chrispinus Onyango side-netted from the right one minute to the break. Oketch's powerful free-kick was saved by Wanjala the other end. 

Tusker on Wednesday returned to the summit of the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) after a 2-1 win over troubled Western Stima at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi.

