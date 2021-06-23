Bottom-placed Mathare United stun AFC Leopards

Bottom-placed Mathare United on Wednesday shocked AFC Leopards 1-0 to bring to an end their 12-match winless streak in the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

Eugene Wethuli's strike at the stroke of half-time is all the 2008 champions needed to register their second victory of a tough season at Ruaraka grounds, Nairobi.

The Slum Boys' only other win of the season was on February 8, when they edged out Nzoia Sugar by a solitary goal. The victory sees coach Frank Ouna record his first win since he took over the reigns from Salim Ali in May.

"Relief is an understatement. I think we were due to win three or four matches ago since I came in. We have been playing well, creating chances, but not using them well. We have been making school boys mistakes in our defence.

Today we cut the mistakes and used well one of our chances," said an elated coach Ouna, whose side still remains bottom of the 17-team league on 11 points.

"My players had forgotten how to win so it is big victory for us. Thank God we are through with a tough run of fixtures," he added.

Leopards coach Patrick Aussems said: "Football is a matter of efficieny. They got the opportunity and scored. I think after all these matches fatigue is creeping into my team."

Leopards remain fourth on 37 points, one behind arch-rivlas Gor Mahia, who drew 0-0 Wazito in another tie.

The first real chance of the match fell to Mathare's Norman Ogola after picking Daniel Otieno, whose seventh minute header flew over the Leopards crossbar.

AFC Leopards' Marvin Nabwire (left) vies for the ball with Mathare United's Alphonce Ndonye during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on June 23, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Austin Odhiambo then forced Mathare goalkeeper Job Ochieng into a brilliant save from a well worked-out free-kick, which was Leopards' fifth in the opening 15 minutes of the clash.

In the 27 minute, Khalid Jumaan picked out John Mwangi, but his clever header from the box was saved by Leopards' custodian Brian Ochan.

With Leopards still not settled in this clash, Mathare grew in confidence and in added time of the first-half, Eugene Wethuli connected to Mwangi's pass from the right to beat goalkeeper Ochan from close-range.

Marvin Omondi should have evelled the score soon after the restart, but he directed his low shot into the waiting hands of Ochieng in the Mathare goal.

Leopards made a double change 10 minutes after the restart, with Hansel Ochieng and Marvin Omondi making way for Bienvenue Shaka and Harrison Mwendwa respectively.

Leopards survived moments late as Mwangi's shot, after rounding Ochan, missed the target narrowly.

Mathare were then forced to introduce Cercidy Okeyo for Wethuli, who was stretchered-off after picking an injury.

Mwendwa troubled the Mathare backline with dangerous crosses from the right, but noone could finish them off.

Six minutes after the hour mark, Austin Odhiambo found Elvis Rupia with a corner-kick delivery, but the latter's header was blocked by goalkeeper Job Ochieng.