Bottom-placed Mathare United stun AFC Leopards

Marvin Omondi Mathare

Mathare United's Marvin Omondi (second right) celebrates his goal against AFC Leopards with teammates during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on June 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The 'Slum Boys' only other win of the season was on February 8, when they edged out Nzoia Sugar by a solitary goal. 
  • The victory sees coach Frank Ouna record his first win since he took over the reigns from Salim Ali in May.

Bottom-placed Mathare United on Wednesday shocked AFC Leopards 1-0 to bring to an end their 12-match winless streak in the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

