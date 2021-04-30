Vissel Kobe new boy Masika club Player of Month nominee

Vissel Kobe’s Ayub Timbe (left) and Kyogo Furuhashi celebrate a goal during their Japanese League One match against Kashima Antlers on April 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The 28-year-old winger has featured in three matches for Kobe since making his debut on April 17, a 0-0 draw against Shonan Bellmare.

Vissel Kobe have nominated Kenya’s Ayub Timbe Masika for their  Player of the Month award for April.

