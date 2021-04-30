Vissel Kobe new boy Masika club Player of Month nominee

Vissel Kobe have nominated Kenya’s Ayub Timbe Masika for their Player of the Month award for April.

In the monthly award race, Masika faces Spaniard Sergi Samper and Japanese stars Kyogo Furuhashi and Ryuho Kikuchi.

Impressive as he has been with his pace and dribbling, it will be a delightful achievement for Masika if he bags the award considering he has not even settled in the team.

Midfielder Samper and defender Kikuchi are also on the five-player club list nominated for the award.

Furuhashi is the favourite after notching four goals in seven matches in all competitions in April.

Voting for Vissel Kobe’s best player of the month of April began on April 30 and will close at midnight on May 2.

Voters are required to give a reason for the player they have chosen.

Masika could line up alongside Spanish great Andres Iniesta against Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the J1 League on Saturday after the former Barcelona ace announced Friday that he was ready to return to action after recovering from a thigh injury suffered on December 10.