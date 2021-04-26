Timbe: I am still not at my best

Vissel Kobe’s Ayub Timbe (left) and Kyogo Furuhashi celebrate a goal during their Japanese League One match against Kashima Antlers on April 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

  • Masika had another chance in the 39th minute when he swang a shot inside the box with his left foot that went wide. He did not play any part in the second half after being rested before the second half started and his place taken by Daiju Sasaki.
  • Kashima leveled the scores through Ayase Ueda just after the hour mark. Masika tweeted after the match saying he is still not at his best. “One assist… 75 percent charged,” said Masika, who joined Vissel Kobe early last month.

Harambee Satrs winger Ayub Timbe Masika was delighted after contributing an assist in Vissel Kobe’s 1-1 draw against hosts Kashima Antlers in the J1 League in front of 10,223 fans on Saturday.

