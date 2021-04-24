Ayub Timbe prominent in first J1 start for Kobe

Kenya’s Ayub Timbe Masika acknowledges his fans after making his debut for Vissel Kobe in the Japanese football league in a 0-0 draw against Shonan Bellmare at Lemon Gas Stadium Hiratsuka on April 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Fans had dreamt of a Masika-Furuhashi partnership after being impressed by 28-year-old Kenyan in matches against Shonan and Tokushima where he was given the last 24 minutes.

Ayub Timbe’s Vissel Kobe threw away the lead to draw 1-1 against hosts Kashima Antlers in a J1 League in front of 10,223 fans on Saturday .

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Battered GSU, KPA seek solace in classification matches in Tunis

  2. James Mwamba: Our conduct amidst the pandemic is making life unbearable

  3. Short-handed Real Madrid held by Betis with Chelsea test to come

  4. Werner tightens Chelsea's grip on top four, Liverpool held by Newcastle

  5. Rivals chasing after leader ‘Flash’ Tundo

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.