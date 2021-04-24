Ayub Timbe prominent in first J1 start for Kobe

Ayub Timbe’s Vissel Kobe threw away the lead to draw 1-1 against hosts Kashima Antlers in a J1 League in front of 10,223 fans on Saturday .

The Kenya international started a J1 match for the first time since joining Kobe on March 1 and provided the pass that put Kyogo Furuhashi through for the opening goal in the 28 minutes.

Masika picked up the ball just inside his own half, turned well to drive forward before expertly feeding Furuhashi.

The Japanese forward calmly looped to the right of an on-rushing Yuya Oki into an empty net in the 28th minute.

Fans had dreamt of a Masika-Furuhashi partnership after being impressed by 28-year-old Kenyan in matches against Shonan and Tokushima where he was given the last 24 minutes.