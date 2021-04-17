Timbe: Iniesta’s influence has changed us positively

Kenyan international, Ayub Timbe Masika, has paid glowing tribute to former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta, saying he foresees a good time on the pitch with the 2010 World Cup winner at Japanese top-flight club Vissel Kobe.

In an interview with Nation Sport just moments after making his debut for Vissel Kobe yesterday in a goalless draw against hosts Shonan Bellmare, Timbe said: “Being with Iniesta in the same changing room and in the same pitch, having conversations with him is a great experience for me.”

“He is world-class player on and off the pitch. He has not played for a long time (due to injury), but I am looking forward to playing matches with him. I’m sure we are going to have good times in the coming games,” the Harambee Stars winger said.

Timbe, who joined the Japanese top-tier team on March 1 as a free agent, also spoke about his performance in yesterday’s match.

“I’m happy with my debut at Vissel Kobe and in the J1 League. I’m happy with my performance as well in my first game in a long time. I had been prepared for it for a while.”

He also thanked his fans for their support.

“We did not get the three points but we live to fight another day. One point in the bag. We focus on the next one.”

Vissel Kobe captain Iniesta picked a thigh injury during the Asian Champions League on December 10 last year. The 2010 World Cup winner who also won many Uefa Champions League and La Liga titles with Barcelona is expected to return to action soon.

Timbe came on as substitute for midfielder Shion Inoue in the 66th minute in the 10th round of J1 League matches played in front of 4,796 fans in Tosu, a city located in the eastern part of Saga Prefecture on the island of Kyushu in Japan.

The 28-year-old winger, who dons jersey number 40, had a strong presence.

His timely free running, explosive speed and skillful technique threatened Shonan.

His powerful header from a floated ball from Sergi Samper in the penalty area in the 69th minute, unfortunately, missed the target.

Masika then collected another clear ball from his defender Ryuho Kikuchi, entered Shonan’s box to the right and beat defender Kazunari Ono with a shot from his right foot in the 71st minute but it hit the upright.