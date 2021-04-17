Timbe: Iniesta’s influence has changed us positively

Kenya’s Ayub Timbe Masika acknowledges his fans after making his debut for Vissel Kobe in the Japanese football league in a 0-0 draw against Shonan Bellmare at Lemon Gas Stadium Hiratsuka on April 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Harambee Stars winger debuts for Japanese top club Vissel Kobe in goalless draw
  • He is world-class player on and off the pitch. I’m looking forward to playing with him, Stars winger says of 2010 World Cup winner who is his team mate at Vissel Kobe

Kenyan international, Ayub Timbe Masika, has paid glowing tribute to former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta, saying he foresees a good time on the pitch with the 2010 World Cup winner at Japanese top-flight club  Vissel Kobe.

