Michael Olunga’s brace keeps Al Duhail title hopes alive

Duhail's forward Michael Olunga (centre) celebrates his goal with teammates during the AFC Champions League group C match between Saudi's Al-Ahli and Qatar's Al-Duhail on April 18, 2021, at the King Abdullah sport city stadium in the Saudi city of Jeddah. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Geoffrey Anene

Star striker Michael Olunga kept Al Duhail in control of Group "C" of 2021 Asian Champions League (West Region) after scoring twice in an entertaining 2-2 draw against Esteghlal in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

