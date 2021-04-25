Michael Olunga’s brace keeps Al Duhail title hopes alive

Star striker Michael Olunga kept Al Duhail in control of Group "C" of 2021 Asian Champions League (West Region) after scoring twice in an entertaining 2-2 draw against Esteghlal in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

The Kenyan centre-forward equalised from the spot just before the first 45 minutes came to an end. Iranian side Esteghlal had taken the lead through a Cheick Diabate penalty in the 27th minute.

Engineer as Olunga is nicknamed by Kenyan fans, returned Al Duhail in front 2-1 with a well-placed header from an Edmilson Junior perfect free-kick from the right side of the box.

The lead by Sabri Lamouchi's men was short-lived as Mehdi Ghaedi cancelled it out after completing a nice move in the 61st from a Vorya Ghafouri assist.

Olunga's brace improved his goals tally to six in the Champions League after netting once in 1-1 draw against Al Ahli Saudi on April 18 and three times in 4-3 win against Esteghlal on April 21. He now boasts of 16 goals in 19 matches in all competitions since joining from Japanese top-tier side Kashiwa Reysol in January.

In the Champions League, the 2020 J1 League Golden Boot and Player of the year winner is closely followed by Omar Al Somah (Al Ahli Saudi) and Diabate who have four goals apiece.

Al Duhail's last two matches in the group are against Al Shorta from Iraq on April 27 and Ahli Saudi on April 30.

The Qatari side leads the group on eight points followed by Esteghlal on seven. Esteghlal is ahead of Al Ahli Saudi on goal difference. Al Shorta is already eliminated from the race after losing all their first four matches.