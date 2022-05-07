Vihiga Queens close in on WPL title

Three-time Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League champions Vihiga Queens just need four points to lift their fourth league title after seeing off Gaspo Women 2-0 at Stima Club in Nairobi on Saturday.

Forwards Topister Situma and Imma Wangira were on target as Vihiga went 14 points clear at the top.

Harambee Starlets striker Corazon Aquino missed a penalty for Gaspo in the second half of the contest.

This was 11th league goal for Situma who went joint top in the scoring chart with Fasila Adhiambo of Kangemi Ladies and Puren Alukwe of Zetech Sparks.

Coach Boniface Nyamunyamu's charges have now amassed 47 points from 17 matches with only five games to go.

They could as well just need a point to seal the league title if second-placed Ulinzi Starlets fail to beat defending champions Thika Queens on Sunday at the Thika Sub County Stadium.

Ulinzi Starlets under coach Joseph Mwanzia have a massed 33 points from 16 encounters and in case their clash against Thika ends in a draw, Vihiga Queens will just need two points from the remaining five matches to win the title.

Vihiga Queens are still unbeaten this season, having won 15 matches and drawn twice.

The former champions played out to a barren draw against Gaspo Women in the first leg and also came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Ulinzi Starlets in the second leg.

"The league is as good as gone and our opponents should just focus on the runners-up position. What we need to do is maintain our unbeaten run in the remaining five matches and accumulate the best ever points tally in WPL history," said Nyamunyamu after the win over Gaspo.

Thika Queens, who are already out of the title race have garnered 30 points same as Gaspo but the former has a game in hand.

Gaspo Women coach Tila Tilana conceded defeat saying Vihiga Queens outplayed them in the game.

"Conceding and the missed penalty took us out of the game. We were also unlucky to have missed some good chances in the first half but our focus is now to finish second," said Tilana.

Sunday fixtures

Zetech Sparks v Kangemi Ladies (Gems Cambridge 11am)

Kayole Starlets v Wadadia (Stima Club 12pm)

Thika Queens v Ulinzi Starlets (Thika Stadium 3pm)