Ulinzi Starlets two good for Nakuru Queens

Ulinzi Starlets regained third place in Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) standing with a 2-1 win over Nakuru City Queens at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi on Sunday.

Ulinzi took the lead in the 62nd minute through Keziah Ngaira before Lucy Nato doubled the hosts lead in the 81st minute. Nakuru scored in the 82nd minute through Lenah Wanjala but it turned out to be a consolation.

After a goalless first half, Ngaira connected to Siliya Rasoha's searching cross to break the deadlock.

Ulinzi's assistant coach Rodgers Omari, who was standing in for the unwell head coach Joseph Wambua, made two changes in the 77th minute to strengthen the attack.

Joy King Lady and Ngaira were withdrawn for veteran Neddy Atieno and Lucy Nato respectively.

In the 81st minute, Ulinzi's changes paid off as midfielder Nato scored the team's second goal with a powerful header from substitute Atieno's cross.

Almost a minute later, Nakuru captain, Wanjala Lenah, found the net with a header from Jael Salano's delivery from a freekick.

"We dedicate this victory to our coach and our player Diana Shakava who are unwell. We had excellent training throughout the week, which allowed us to perform well in the game. Having beaten them 5-0 in the first leg at their home ground, we were familiar with our opponents.

"The first half of the game did not go as planned, and we had to make proper changes in the second half, which ultimately led to our victory. We are determined to compete for the title as the league is still open," said Omari.

Newly appointed Nakuru coach James Angari said they lacked the finishing touch upfront.

"Defenders and the midfielders did a good job, but the strikers slept on the job. We had a few chances, but we did not make good use of them."

Following the win, Ulinzi now have 26 points, five behind league leaders, Kenya Police Bullets.

Bullets secured a 1-0 victory against defending champions Vihiga Queens on Saturday at the Police Sacco grounds.

Vihiga are second with 28 points, while Nakuru remain in ninth place with 11 points after 13 matches.

Elsewhere at Mumboha Stadium in Vihiga County, hosts Bunyore registered a 3-2 victory over Zetech Sparks.

Itambo Bracksides, Okwado Cynthia, and Olembo Tacy each scored for Bunyore in the 43rd, 61st, and 73rd minutes, respectively.

Anyango Monaliza and Otieno Violet scored for Zetech in the 33rd and 53rd minutes, respectively.

Bunyore are now ranked sixth with 15 points after 13 matches, while Zetech remain in seventh place with 12 points, same as Bungoma Queens.

Sunday results

Ulinzi Starlets FC 2 Nakuru City Queens 1