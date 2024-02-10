Police Bullets sink Vihiga Queens to move three points clear

Lydia Akoth's early penalty in the seventh minute was all Kenya Police Bullets needed to sink champions Vihiga Queens 1-0 at Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi and go three points clear at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) standings on Saturday.

Midfielder Mary Likonzo was fouled by Vihiga defender Norah Ann inside the penalty area, resulting in the penalty, which was beautifully dispatched by Akoth.

Vihiga could have levelled the score in the 19th minute when Tumaini Waliaula dribbled past Bullets defenders Quinter Owiti and Nelly Sawe, but her shot was only good for the side netting.

This was the first defeat of the season for Vihiga, after round 13 of the FKF-WPL matches.

Bullets, undefeated in the league this season, continue to lead the league with 31 points. Vihiga are in second place with 28 points.

Bullets coach Beldine Odemba said that Vihiga gave them a tough test.

"This was a tough game because we struggled to play our game, especially in passing and scoring. Although we haven't secured the league yet, we'll take a game at a time," said Odemba.

"We are still in the title race; all is not lost. It's just that we did not capitalise on our chances, especially in the last minutes of the game, and we were punished. We will still go back to the drawing board and work on our weak areas. We still have other matches. We have been in the second position previously and won the league," said Vihiga coach Boniface Nyamunyamuh.

"The officiating was also poor. The centre referee showed bias in some calls. As we continue to grow the women's game, it's high time that they perform their duties professionally," added Nyamunyamuh.

At Wolves Den Stadium in Kiambu County, Kibera Ladies Soccer secured a 4-2 victory over Wadadia Women, securing third place in the league with 24 points.

Robi Maximillian scored the first goal in the 15th minute before Okuku Joyce made it 2-0 in the 29th minute. Nancy Atako then scored the third goal from a penalty in the 75th minute, and Ambila Maria sealed the victory with a goal in the 88th minute.

Wadadia's consolation goals were scored by Odhiambo Stella in the first half and Akala Everlyne in the 78th minute.

There was no show at Sang'alo Institute Stadium in Bungoma County after Gaspo Women failed to show up for their match against Bungoma Queens.

As a result, Bungoma was awarded three points and two goals.

Bungoma have now climbed to eighth place in the standings with 12 points, the same as Zetech Sparks and Bunyore Starlets.

This is the second match that Gaspo has failed to honour, with the first being against Bunyore Starlets last weekend. If they fail to play next weekend, they will be officially relegated, like TransNzoia Falcons, who missed three consecutive league matches.

Saturday

Results

Kenya Police Bullets 1 Vihiga Queens 0

Bunyore Starlets 2 Gaspo Women 0

Kibera Ladies Soccer 4 Bunyore Starlets 2

Sunday

Fixtures

Ulinzi Starlets FC v Nakuru City Queens FC (Ulinzi Complex Stadium, Nairobi 12pm)