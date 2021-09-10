Tusker look to leave Arta staggering in Djibouti solar

Tusker

Tusker FC players celebrate after they were crowned FKF-PL champions at Utalii grounds on August 22, 2021.


Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tusker will host the second leg on September 18 with the winner set to meet Egyptian giants Zamalek in the first round next month
  • On Friday, Tusker's squad mostly comprising of newly signed players, held their last training session at the match venue
  • Tusker captain Eugene Asike who rallied his teammates to at least pick a draw in Djibouti

Kenyan champions Tusker start their Caf Champions League campaign on Saturday when they take on Djiboutian giants Arta Solar 7 in the preliminary round first leg at Hassan Gouled Stadium in Djibouti City.

