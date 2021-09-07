Tusker head to Djibouti to play Alex Song's team

Tusker FC players celebrate after they were crowned FKF-PL champions at Utalii grounds on August 22, 2021.


Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Fresh from playing for Harambee Stars in their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Uganda, Tusker captain Eugene Asike told Nation Sport is relishing the chance to meet Song and getting a win over the Djibouti champions.
  • "Song is one of the most talented players and he made a name at Arsenal and Barcelona. It is an honour to play against him. However, much focus is not on him, but how we shall collectively fight to get a win and if not, a fair result which will make our job easier back at home," said Asike after Tusker's training session at Ruaraka grounds.

Kenyan champions Tusker leave for Djibouti Wednesday ahead of the first leg of their Caf Champions League preliminary tie against Arta Solar on Saturday at Stade du Ville.

