Reprieve for Wazito as Fifa lifts transfer ban

Wazito FC's Musa Masika (second left) celebrates his goal against Nairobi City Stars with teammates during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on June 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The removal of the ban now means coach Francis Kimanzi is free to shop for new players and reinforce its squad ahead of the new season.
  • In the recently concluded 2020/21 season, Wazito finished ninth on 45 points, a massive 20 points behind champions Tusker. 

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Wazito are now free to sign new players  clearing debts owed to former five foreign players, which had attracted a three-window Fifa ban.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.