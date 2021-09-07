Reprieve for Wazito as Fifa lifts transfer ban

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Wazito are now free to sign new players clearing debts owed to former five foreign players, which had attracted a three-window Fifa ban.

According to the information posted on the club website, the Ricardo Badoer-owned side announced that it had cleared salary arrears owed to the former players it had released before last season kicked off.

The players, whose salary arrears have been cleared include, Ghanaian forward Paul Acquah, Ugandan midfielder Mansoor Safi Agu, Togolese defender Issofou Bourhana, Liberian Augustine Otu, and DRC forward Piscas Muhindo.

"We can confirm that Fifa has lifted the transfer embargo which had been slapped on the club. Consequently, we are at liberty to sign players within and outside the borders," said statement posted on the club website Tuesday.

Fifa had in April imposed a three-window transfer ban on Wazito after the club failed to compensate the five players it had released.

This is after the the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber had ruled in October 2020 that Wazito had illegally dismissed them contrary to their contractual agreement.

The removal of the ban now means coach Francis Kimanzi is free to shop for new players and reinforce its squad ahead of the new season.