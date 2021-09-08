Don't focus on Alex Song, Matano warns ahead of Caf tie

Tusker

Tusker FC players celebrate after they were crowned FKF-PL champions at Utalii grounds on August 22, 2021.


Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tusker will have a feel of the pitch on Friday before the clash, whose second leg has been scheduled for September 18 in Nairobi. The winner of the tie will meet Egyptian giants Zamelek in the first round.
  • The 59-year-old tactician told Nation Sport that despite Song being an accomplished player with a decorated career, his players' focus must be in the game and not an individual.

Tusker tactician Robert ‘The Lion’ Matano has warned his players against putting all their effort in marking Cameroonian star Alex Song when they battle Arta Solar 7 in the Caf Champions League preliminary match  on Saturday.

