Tusker down Nzoia to go seven points clear

Tusker on Tuesday went seven points clear at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL), following their hard fought 2-1 win over Nzoia Sugar at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Teen sensation Henry Meja hit the winner for the Brewers in the 81st minute to complete the comeback after Faraj Odeny had restored parity for the league leaders after Hillary Simiyu had given the visitors a 47th minute lead.

"The game was tough as we expected. We knew that they would be strong in the first half, but would tire in the second half," said Tusker coach Robert Matano.

His opposite number, Ibrahim Shikanda said: "The boys played well. We lost because our second half plan did not work out and that is the nature of football."

Tusker leads with 32 points, while KCB, who play Sofapaka on Wednesday in Wundanyi, are second with 25 points.

Nzoia had the first attempt in the third minute when Gabriel Wandera tested Tusker's goalkeeper Michael Wanjala with a well taken free-kick, which the latter parried wide, before he rose high moments later to clear a danger from the resultant corner-kick.

Tusker grew into them and began dictating the exchanges. In the 25th minute, Meja wasted a glorious opportunity after he failed score with only Nzoia goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi to beat.

The best chance for the visitors arrived in the 40th minute when an onrushing Elisha Wekesa failed to connect to Felicien Okanda's cross from the right flank.

Nzoia made a change at interval, Dan Musamali replacing Wekesa. They took the lead in the 47th minute through an unmarked Simiyu, who tapped in a volley pass from the left.

Coach Matano responded to that goal with the introduction of George Ogutu, Humphrey Mieno and Jackson Macharia for Brian Marita, Kevin Okoth and Chrispinus Onyango respectively.

Substitute Odenyi levelled the score for Tusker in the 71st minute when he beat goalkeeper Katasi with a low shot to the right side of the goalpost.

The hosts piled the pressure in search of a winner and in the 82nd minute, their efforts paid off when Meja headed home from a rebound.