Tusker down Nzoia to go seven points clear

Luke Namanda

Tusker forward Luke Namanda (right) celebrates scoring his team's third goal with Henry Meja during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Posta Rangers at Kasarani Annex in Nairobi on February 18, 2021.Tusker won 4-1.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Henry Meja hit the winner for the Brewers in the 81st minute to complete the comeback after JacksoN Macharia had restored parity for the league leaders.

Tusker on Tuesday went seven points clear at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL), following their hard fought 2-1 win over Nzoia Sugar at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME Charles Nyende: Tales of Serena Williams, Morans is what sports is made of

  2. Peter Njenga: Tough Nakuru Rally route rekindles Safari memories of yore

  3. Tiger's legendary golf career in jeopardy after car crash

  4. PRIME Contractor races to finish revived Kipchoge Keino project

  5. PRIME Kenyan Olympic teams set for bubble training ahead of Olympics

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.