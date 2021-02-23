Bandari hit Vihiga United for five in Mombasa

Hosts Bandari were in ruthless form Tuesday as they thrashed Vihiga United 5-0 in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at the Mbaraki grounds, Mombasa.

Benjamin Mosha starred for the Dockers as he grabbed a brace, with Abdallah Hassan, Danson Chetambe and Darius Msagha netting the other goals.

The man-of-the-match was William Wadri, who despite failing to score, created four goal of the five goals.

The game started at a cracking pace with the visitors showing signs of taking an early lead, but Bandari defenders Brian Otieno and skipper Bernard Odhiambo stood firm.They failed to utilise a chance in the 10th minute when Erick Otieno’s header went inches wide.

As minutes ticked by the home team started to control the game and took the lead in the 28th minute. Wadri sent a shot which was punched by Vihiga goalkeeper Mustapha Oduor and Mosha, who was nearby, had an easy task to place the ball into an empty net.

Six minutes later, Bandari got their second goal through international Hassan. Wadri sent a cross to the opponent’s goal and Ombea failed to clear allowing Hassan to beat Oduor with a ground shot.

In the 54th minute, Bandari got their third goal when a free-kick by Wadri found Hassan, whose shot hit the post and Namasaka blasted the ball past the helpless Oduor.

Another Wadri masterpiece came in the 75th minute when his cross found substitute Darius Msagha, who sent a powerful shot into the far corner of the net.

Mosha completed his brace in the 85th minute when Mosha received a fine cross from the overlapping Mohamed Siraj to score with a ground drive.

Bandari coach, Andre Cassa Mbungo commended his players for their performance.

“It is the first time Vihiga is losing the game by more than a goal and our win shows our striking force is working well,” said Mbungo.

Vihiga United coach Sammy Okoth attributed the defeat to loss of concentration by his players.