Bandari hit Vihiga United for five in Mombasa

Bandari's Mohamed Siraj (right) vies for the ball with Vihiga United's Eric Otieno during their FKF- Premier League match at Mbaraki grounds, Mombasa on February 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

What you need to know:

  • Benjamin Mosha starred for the Dockers as he grabbed a brace, with Abdallah Hassan, Danson Chetambe and Darius Msagha netting the other goals.

Hosts Bandari were in ruthless form Tuesday as they thrashed Vihiga United 5-0 in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at the Mbaraki grounds, Mombasa.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME Charles Nyende: Tales of Serena Williams, Morans is what sports is made of

  2. Peter Njenga: Tough Nakuru Rally route rekindles Safari memories of yore

  3. Tiger's legendary golf career in jeopardy after car crash

  4. PRIME Contractor races to finish revived Kipchoge Keino project

  5. PRIME Kenyan Olympic teams set for bubble training ahead of Olympics

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.