Aussems seeks first league win as Ingwe host Ulinzi

By  Cecil Odongo

What you need to know:

  • Kakamega Homeboyz are 11th also on 10 points, but have an inferior goal difference compared to Sofapaka.
  • A win for coach Juma Abdalla's Western Stima against 13th placed City Stars will take them out of relegation zone.

AFC Leopards tactician Patrick Aussems will be searching for his first league win when Ingwe host Ulinzi Stars in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) tie at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Wednesday.

