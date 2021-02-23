Aussems seeks first league win as Ingwe host Ulinzi

AFC Leopards tactician Patrick Aussems will be searching for his first league win when Ingwe host Ulinzi Stars in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) tie at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Wednesday.

In other mid-week matches, high-flying Wazito have a date with 2008 champions Mathare United at Kasarani Annex,, while 2009 winners Sofapaka welcome second-placed KCB at Wundanyi Stadium.

Second-from-bottom Western Stima, who narrowly lost 3-2 to Kakamega Homeboyz, welcome City Stars at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Bottom placed Zoo FC, who are yet to win a game this season, are at home to Kakamega Homeboyz at the Kericho Green stadium.

Belgian Aussem, who was appointed two weeks, lost his first league match when the Big Cats fell to coastal side Bandari 2-1 last weekend at Mbaraki Stadium, Mombasa.

AFC Leopards' acting assistant coach, Tom Juma told Nation Sport they will be aiming to bounce back from the Bandari defeat.

"We lost in Mombasa because of defensive errors and not because we were outplayed. Our games against Ulinzi Stars are no walk in the park, but we have always beaten them even when they were at their best form," said Juma.

The former Kenyan international exhuded confidence that Leopards will bag maximum points against their opponents.

"We have to fight and put pressure on the top teams because we are also serious contenders in the league. A win against Ulinzi Stars will be very important," added Juma.

Ingwe's only absentee will be midfielder Collins Shichenje, who has since left the Den to join Greek top tier side Paok FC.

Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso wants his charges to build on last weekend's 2-0 over Sofapaka at Kericho Green Stadium.

Nyangweso also defended his team which has recorded eight draws, the highest in the league so far, saying they team was just unlucky not to win in those ties.

He heaped praises on strikers Omar Boraafya and Oscar Wamalwa, tipping them to score more goals for the club this season.

"Wamalwa has three goals after coming from a long injury spell, while Omar has been netting goals for us even in the matches we drew. I'm sure we shall be up in the table when they hit their best," said Nyangweso.

While Leopards are fifth on the log with 19 points after 10 matches, Ulinzi Stars are seventh on 17 points, but have played 12 games.

KCB coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno is also optimistic his side will turn the tables on Sofapaka after dropping points in their 2-1 defeat against Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium last weekend.

Otieno however decried poor officiating in the Nzoia game, which saw dependable midfielder Michael Mutinda red carded in a match were two penalties were awarded, one for each side.

"The level of officiating in our last match was wanting and missing Mutinda is a big blow to us. Even when Sofapaka were playing Nzoia, Lawrence Juma was red carded. Why is it that it happens only when they are hosting teams? " posed an agitated Otieno.

KCB are second on 25 points, four less than leaders Tusker, while Sofapaka, under the tutelae of Ken Odhiambo, are 10th on 14 points from 10 matches.

Zoo tactician Herman Iswekha said that his young team is not demoralised despite not winning any league match this season.

"The game against Kakamega Homeboyz will be tough, but we have tactically prepared to beat them and record our first win," said Iswekha.

Kakamega Homeboyz are 11th also on 10 points, but have an inferior goal difference compared to Sofapaka.

A win for coach Juma Abdalla's Western Stima against 13th placed City Stars will take them out of relegation zone.

Fixtures All matches at 3pm