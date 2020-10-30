Kenyan international counts gains after first season abroad

Kenyan international Tobias Otieno missed out on lifting the United Soccer League (USL) One trophy after the final pitting his team Union Omaha against Greenville Triumph SC, which was scheduled for Friday was canceled.

This is after several Union Omaha players tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the final forcing the league managers to call off the game and award Triumph the title.

Triumph was leading the standings with 35 points from 16 matches while Omaha were second with 29 points having played the same number of matches.

The two teams were set to face-off in the final but due to the Covid-19 situation in the Union Omaha set-up, it was called off and Triumph awarded the title as they have superior points garnered per game (2.19) compared to Union Omaha (1.81).

“The 2020 League One Final scheduled for Friday, October 30 will not be played. The cancellation comes after multiple individuals in Union Omaha’s covered persons list tested positive for COVID-19. All individuals have been immediately isolated at home, are recovering in good spirits under the care of team physicians and infectious disease experts, and all local and state health and wellness protocols are being followed,” a USL League One statement reads in part.

“USL, in collaboration with the Greenville Triumph, Union Omaha, and the League One Board of Governors, determined prior to the resumption of play this season that if needed, points earned per game during the regular season would be implemented to determine its 2020 champion. With 2.1875 points per game, Triumph SC has been named 2020 USL League One Title-Winners,” it adds.

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Tobias Otieno, 22, who officially joined Union Omaha in September, featured in five games for the team this season and has been impressive.

“We have not lost in all the games I have played – drew once and won four and I must admit I have enjoyed my time at the club. It has been a good start for me and I am looking forward to doing even better next season.” Otieno told Nation Sport.

The defensive midfielder also admits he has learned a lot during his short stay at the club.

“Football is different over here. The speed is higher and they are more tactical. Talent plays a huge role but most importantly the mentality and hard work play the biggest role,” he said.

Otieno is set to arrive in the country next week for a one month holiday before returning to USA for pre-season.