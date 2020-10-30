Kenya U-20 squad for Cecafa Championship named

Kenya Under-20 national team coach Stanley Okumbi has named a strong squad for the upcoming Cecafa U-20 Championships, to be played between November 22 and December 6 in Tanzania.

The team largely features players who featured for the Kenya Under-17 team during 2019 Africa Under-17 Cup of Nations qualifiers and the Union of North African Federations (UNAF) Under-17 tournament in Egypt in 2019.

Among them are AFC Leopards goalkeeper Maxwell Mulili, Wazito custodian Bixente Otieno, Boniface Mwangemi, Alphonse Omija, Nicholas Omondi, Keith Imbali, Telvin Maina, and Arnold Onyango.

Ligi Ndogo midfielder Enock Wanyama and Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala have also been included in the team.

Rising Stars have been pooled in Group 'C' alongside Ethiopia and Sudan.

Group 'A' is comprised of hosts Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia, and Djibouti, while Group 'B' will have Burundi, Eritrea, South Sudan, and Uganda.

The top teams in each of the three groups will proceed to the tournament’s semi-finals, alongside one best runner-up.

Squad

Goalkeepers

Maxwell Mulili (AFC Leopards), Bixente Otieno ( Wazito), Elvis Ochieng (City Stars)

Defenders

Boniface Mwangemi (Kariobangi Sharks), Omar Somobwana (AFC Leopards), Joseph Levin (Naivas), Wardfine Akhatsika (Chebuyusi High School), Kelvin Mose (Uweza), Alphonse Omija (Gor Mahia), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Lewis Badi (AFC Leopards), Fredrick Alushula (Kariobangi Sharks), Rolland Ashimoto (Kakamega High School), Steiner Musasia (Talanta), Nicholas Omondi (Gor Mahia), Keith Imbali (Gor Mahia Youth)

Midfielders

Enock Wanyama (Ligi Ndogo), Ronald Reagan (Kariobangi Sharks), Alphonse Washe (Bandari), Hamid Mohammed (Bandari), Danson Kiprono (Zoo), Ian Simiyu (Nzoia Sugar), Austine Odhiambo (AFC Leopards), Mwakio Kisaka (Riruta United), Timothy Ouma (Nairobi City Stars), Telvin Maina (Kisumu All-Stars), Arnold Onyango (USA)

Forwards

Benson Omala (Gor Mahia), Henry Meja (Tusker), Stephen Otieno (Bongonaya), Kappen Samuel (Liberty), Sellasie Otieno (Nzoia Sugar), Unaiz Shajani (Starfield Elite FC)