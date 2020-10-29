Anthony Kimani demoted: AFC Leopards to unveil new coach in Iten

AFC Leopards are on Friday expected to officially unveil Czech Republic tactician Tomas Trucha as their new head coach on Friday.

The 13-time Kenyan champions have confirmed the new coach will be assisted by current caretaker coach Antony Kimani. Trucha has agreed to a two-year contract with Ingwe.

Trucha, 49, jetted into the country last week and is currently in charge of the pre-season training in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Trucha will succeed Rwandan Andre Casa Mbungo who left in December due to non-payment of his salary.

Leopards, who have signed Rwandese midfielder Fabrice Mugheni, goalkeeper John Oyemba and Harrison Mwendwa from Kariobangi Sharks and Burundian forward Bienvenue Shaka from Tunisian to division Etoile Sportiff de Sahel, are expected to unveil two unnamed players on Monday.

AFC Leopards operations manager Tom Juma confirmed that the former Township Rollers coach is in charge of their pre-season at the High Altitude camp in Iten.

"The camp in Iten will end this week, but we shall go back to Nairobi to continue training in small groups as we wait for the Ministry of Sports to give us the green light to start playing," added Juma.

The government has already unveiled resumption protocols but contact sports including football remain suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I'm confident the new coach will steer the team success going by his rich his history with top teams including Township Rollers and Orapa United," Juma added.

Trucha has been tasked to guide Leopards to the league title they last won in 1998.