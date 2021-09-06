Three things we learned from Kenya's 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Michael Olunga

Kenya's Michael Olunga (left) heads the ball during their Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying round Group E match against Uganda at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on September 2, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Harambee Stars played out a barren draw against Uganda Cranes on Thursday at the Nyayo National Stadium.
  • On Sunday, Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee's charges surrendered a 1-0 lead to draw 1-1 against Amavubi Stars at the Kigali Stadium. Uganda host group leaders Mali on Monday at the St Mary's Stadium Kitende.

The national team's 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification campaign got off to a stuttering start with draws against fellow Group "E" teams Uganda and Rwanda.

