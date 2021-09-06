Three things we learned from Kenya's 2022 World Cup qualifiers

The national team's 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification campaign got off to a stuttering start with draws against fellow Group "E" teams Uganda and Rwanda.

The result leaves Harambee Stars second on two points ahead of the four remaining games to be played in October and November.

Harambee Stars played out a barren draw against Uganda Cranes on Thursday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

On Sunday, Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee's charges surrendered a 1-0 lead to draw 1-1 against Amavubi Stars at the Kigali Stadium. Uganda host group leaders Mali on Monday at the St Mary's Stadium Kitende.

Here are three things learned from the two draws.

Richard Odada fits well in Wanyama's shoes

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder, who is based in Serbia, made his debut in national team colours last Thursday against Uganda.

He impressed so much that after the final whistle, Mulee went straight to the pitch and embraced him.

In his post match comments, Mulee categorically stated that he had never seen such a midfielder for long in Africa and that Stars' defensive midfield position is sorted and has finally found its occupant.

Odada was also composed in the role against Rwanda and had a good recovery of the ball.

With praises from the coach and outstanding performances he registered, Odada seems the automatic replacement for Montreal Impact midfielder Victor Wanyama.

Wanyama's future in the national team is in doubt after being stripped of the captaincy and being snubbed on the last three call ups. Michael Olunga has since taken over the armband.

Kenya's hopes of going to Qatar hang in the balance

This being the third round of qualifiers, only group winners advance to the final stage of qualification.

If either Mali or Uganda win on Monday, it will leave Stars with a mountain to climb in their quest to play at their maiden World Cup.

Harambee Stars' next match will be away to Mali on October 6, before hosting the West African giants four days later.

It's last matches of the group are away to Uganda on November 11 and at home to Rwanda on November 15.

Kenya cannot afford any more slip ups if it harbours hopes of advancing to the playoff stage.

Is Mulee the right man for Stars?

Jacob Mulee's third stint as Harambee Stars tactician, which began on October 21 after the sacking of Dutch-trained tactician Francis Kimanzi, continues to divide opinion.

Since then, the only win in a competitive match, save for the friendlies, was a 2-1 beating of Togo in a dead rubber 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier on March 19.

Kenya failed to make it to the Afcon finals mainly because of a poor home record. Harambee Stars finished third behind the Pharaohs of Egypt and Comoros Island in Group G.

Kenya dropped points after recording identical 1-1 draws against Egypt, Togo and Comoros at home.