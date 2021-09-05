Kenya, Rwanda share spoils in 2022 World Cup qualifier

Michael Olunga

Kenya's Michael Olunga (left) heads the ball during their Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying round Group E match against Uganda at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on September 2, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Skipper Michael Olunga had given Kenya the lead in the 10th minute, but the home side levelled in the 21st minute through Abdul Rwatubyaye.

Kenya's Harambee Stars drew their second straight game in four days after been held to a 1-1 stalemate by hosts Rwanda on matchday two of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers Sunday.

