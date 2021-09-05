Kenya, Rwanda share spoils in 2022 World Cup qualifier

Kenya's Harambee Stars drew their second straight game in four days after been held to a 1-1 stalemate by hosts Rwanda on matchday two of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers Sunday.

Skipper Michael Olunga had given Kenya the lead in the 10th minute, but the home side levelled in the 21st minute through Abdul Rwatubyaye at the Kigali Stadium.

The draw saw Kenya take their points tally in Group E to two, while Rwanda have amassed just a point.

Mali, who play Uganda on Monday at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium in Kampala, leads the group on three points having won 1-0 against Rwanda in the opening match on Wednesday last week.

Kenya are second, while Uganda are third on a point after their 0-0 draw against the former and Rwanda bottom also on a point.

Since taking over on October 21 last year, coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee's only win in his third stint as Harambee Stars tactician was a 2-1 triumph away to Togo in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on March 21.

Stars were the first to attack and in the third minute, Olunga unleashed a ferocious shot on the right past a crowded Amavubi defence, but it was easily grabbed by custodian Emery Mvuyukure, who plies his trade with Kenyan champions Tusker.

Stars continued to dominate and got an early goal in the 10th minute, Olunga shooting from a tight angle to score after the ball slipped off Mvuyukure’s hands from Masoud Juma’s powerful strike.

Defender Abdul Rwatubyaye had made a goal line clearance, but Olunga struck to put the ball in the net after a botched recovery from the Amavubi defenders.

Rwanda got their first chance in the 16th minute, former Gor Mahia man Jacques Tuyisenge combining well with Harun Nyonzima in the midfield to pick out Lague Byiringiro, but the striker saw his effort go inches wide.

Rwatubbye then restored parity in the 21st minute from a deflection after the Harambee Stars defence failed to clear Haruna Niyonzima’s long cross.

After the goal, Rwanda found their footing and dictated proceedings in the ensuing minutes troubling the Kenyan defenders on various ocassions.

However, coach Vincent Mashami was forced into an early substitution in the 27th minute after forward Lague Byiringiro picked up an injury and Simba SC Meddie Kagere took up his place two minutes later.

The first booking of the game went to Tuyisenge at the half hour mark for a rough tackle on Joseph Okumu as the two were tussling for a loose ball at the edge of the box.

Rwanda missed a couple of chances before halftime with Kagere's shot in the 43rd minute going inches wide.

Olunga’s dangerous free kick was punched over the crossbar for a corner by Mvuyukure immediately after the restart. Emmanuel Imanishimiwe then cleared the ball to safety from Lawrence Juma’s corner kick.

The first change for Kenya came in the 50th minute, Lawrence Juma paving way for Abdalla Hassan, who started in the barren draw against Uganda last Thursday.

Olunga should have given Kenya the lead again in the 56th minute, but shot over the bar after beating Rwanda defenders.

Mashami made his second substitution, defender Kevin Muhire going out for Martin Twizerimana, while Mulee introduced winger Boniface Muchiri for Eric Johana.

In the 70th minute, Kagere's shot narrowly missed the target with Stars keeper Ian Otieno already beaten.