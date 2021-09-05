Mulee makes one change as Kenya tackle Rwanda

Jacob "Ghost" Mulee (right) gives instructions to midfielder Jackson Macharia

Photo caption: Kenya's Harambee Stars coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee gives instructions to midfielder Jackson Macharia during their Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifiers match against Uganda at Nyayo national Stadium in Nairobi on September 02, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mulee has handed Sweden based Eric Johana a start in place of Bandari’s winger Abdallah Hassan who settles on the bench
  • The match kicks off at 4pm at Nyamirambo Stadium (Kigali stadium) behind closed doors as a measure to avoid the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has made one changeto the  squad which tackles Amavubi Stars of Rwanda in their second Group "E" 2022 World Cup qualifier Sunday.

