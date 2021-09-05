Mulee makes one change as Kenya tackle Rwanda

Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has made one changeto the squad which tackles Amavubi Stars of Rwanda in their second Group "E" 2022 World Cup qualifier Sunday.

Mulee has handed Sweden based Eric Johana a start in place of Bandari’s winger Abdallah Hassan who settles on the bench

The match kicks off at 4pm at Nyamirambo Stadium (Kigali stadium) behind closed doors as a measure to avoid the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Related France draw again as Dutch roll in World Cup qualifying Football

Stars played out a barren draw against Uganda Cranes at the Nyayo National Stadium last Thursday in their first contest of the group.

New captain Michael Olunga will lead Kenya's attack with Masoud Juma, Johanna and Lawrence Juma playing behind him

Youngster Richard Odada, who had a good game against Uganda, continues to man the defensive midfield alongside Kenneth Muguna.

On the other hand, former Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge leads attack for coach Vincent Mashami's side.

Harambee Stars Starting XI

1. Ian Otieno (GK), 2. Joseph Okumu, 5. Eugene Asike, 15.Daniel Sakari, 3. Eric Ouma, 6.Richard Odada, 21. Lawrence Juma, 16. Juma Masud, 13. Kenneth Muguna, 10.Eric Johanna, 14. Michael Olunga





Substitutes