Teams lay out plans for women’s football play-offs

Diana Koskey (centre) of Nakuru Queens and Anna Ongunga (left) and Pauline Naise of Kisumu All Starlets (right) vie for the ball during their Women Premier League match at Nakuru Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) show grounds on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Nakuru Queens won 3-1.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • While Vihiga Queens and Thika United will await the winner of the play-off in the semi-finals, Gaspo, Wadadia, Nakuru Queens and Ulinzi Starlets will battle it out depending on who finishes second or third in their respective zones after the remaining round is played this weekend.  
  • In Zone B , either Wadadia and Nakuru Queens could finish top.

Top teams in the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (WPL) are gearing up for the play-off stage with only one match to go to the end of the season fixtures.

