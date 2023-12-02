Tanzania sneak into Cecafa semis where Kenya lie in wait

Kenya’s Junior Stars will face Tanzania in the semi-final of the 2023 Cecafa U-18 tournament at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu on Tuesday.

The other semi will pit Uganda against neighbours Rwanda at the same venue starting.

The Junior Stars topped Group A with nine points after winning their pool matches 5-0, 1-0 and 4-1 against Sudan, Rwanda and Somalia respectively.

Uganda secured a slot in the semis with a 2-0 triumph over South Sudan in Kisumu on Saturday, in a match that saw the teams deadlocked at 0-0 in the first half.

Uganda got the opener in the 63rd through Richard Okello before Dennis Kisiriko sealed the victory in the 88th minute.

“Despite starting the tournament poorly, South Sudan proved to be a formidable opponent, and it was not easy to score against them,” said Ugandan coach Morley Byekwaso.

“I want to extend my gratitude to my players for the positive outcome. Dedication and hard work were apparent on the field, playing a crucial role in our success.”

Rwanda finished second in Group A with six points after registering two wins against Somalia and Sudan and a loss to the hosts.

Tanzania qualified yesterday after drawing 1-1 with neighbours Zanzibar in a final Group B match played at Bukhungu Stadium.

Tanzania and Zanzibar tied on points and goal difference (zero) and were separated by accumulating indiscipline points.

Tanzania, with the fewest indiscipline points due to fewer yellow cards, advanced to the semis at the expense of Zanzibar.

Bakari Msimu scored for Zanzibar before Arqm Zubeir equalised for Tanzania.

“We are determined to reach the final and we are looking to having a good game against Kenya on Tuesday. Despite a slow start to the competition and poor finishing in our group matches, we are confident of going all the way to the final and lift the trophy on December 8," said Tanzanian Habib Kondo Kikwayu.