Junior Stars eye perfect record as Cecafa group stage concludes

Action in the Cecafa Under-18 Championship resumes on Friday as Group 'A' teams battle for a slot in the knockout stage at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County and Kisumu’s Jomo Kenyatta Stadium.

Kenya’s Junior Stars, who registered 5-0 and 1-0 wins against Sudan and Rwanda respectively in their first two group matches, have already qualified for the semi-finals and lead the group with six points.

But Somalia and Rwanda, who are tied on three points are fighting for the remaining slot to join them in the semis set for December 5. The final will be played on December 8.

Kenya will take on Somalia at Bukhungu from 3pm while Rwanda face off with Sudan at Jomo Kenyatta in the last Group 'A' matches.

Speaking ahead of the encounter expected to pull crowds, Kenya coach Salim Babu said they are focused on beating Somalia to finish the group stage on a high.

“The boys produced a fantastic performance against Sudan in the opener, but we had to fight harder to win the second match against Rwanda. Everyone is talking about our final game and we want the spectators to get their money’s worth,” said Babu.

Rwanda, who beat Somalia 1-0 in their opening match, face Sudan who are bottom without a point after losing all their matches against Kenya and Somalia who beat them 5-0 and 3-0 respectively.

South Sudan stunned favourites Tanzania 2-1 while Uganda edged Zanzibar with the same margin, results that have thrown Group 'B' wide open with all four teams level on three points from two matches.

Despite losing their first match to Zanzibar, South Sudan, coached by James Ezekiel Ismail came from a goal down to edge Tanzania 2-1.

Under the tutelage of Habibu Kondo, Tanzania who beat Uganda by a solitary goal in their opening match last Sunday, can still progress to the semis if they beat Zanzibar in their last match on Friday, with the other two teams South Sudan and Uganda having an equal chance of progressing.

Kondo is brimming with confidence that they will make it to the semi-finals despite losing their second match to South Sudan on Wednesday.

"We have failed to book a direct ticket in the semis, but we still have a final pool match against Zanzibar which we must win on Friday and wait for the other results in another final match pitting Uganda and South Sudan,” said Kondo.

His Zanzibar counterpart, Ali Mohammed Ameir was elated with Wednesday's victory, promising a more-improved performance against Tanzania.

“Playing Tanzania will be a great match because we know each other very well,” said Ameir.

Fixtures

Friday

Rwanda v Sudan (Jomo Kenyatta Stadium, Kisumu, 3pm),

Kenya v Somalia (Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega, 3pm).

Saturday

Uganda v South Sudan (Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega, 3pm),