Spain-based Kibet fires Kenya into Cecafa semis

Kenya’s Junior Stars on Tuesday qualified for the semi-finals of the Cecafa Under-18 tournament with a 1-0 win over Rwanda in a tightly contested Group A match at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu.

It was the second consecutive win for the Salima Babu-led youngsters.

Spain-based Aldrine Kibet netted the all-important goal on 37 minutes to ensure the Kenyans storm into the semi-finals with a game to spare.

Kenya was cheered by a partisan crowd at the packed stadium in Mamboleo estate.

Kenya, who face Somalia in their final group match at Bukhungu Stadium on Friday, started the championship with a 5-0 win over Sudan and are now leading the group on six points with six goals.

Babu maintained the same squad that did duty against Sudan in the opening match with Joseph Omuse and Tyron Kariuki manning the midfield while captain Amos Wanjala, Baron Ochieng, Joseph Bate and Manzur Suleiman Okwaro started in the defence.

Despite the loss, Rwandan coach Baptiste Kayiranga remained optimistic, stating that his boys will fight hard in the next match against Sudan and qualify for the semis.