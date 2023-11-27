Junior Stars ready to dazzle again

Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu is expected to be filled to capacity when Kenya’s Junior Stars take on Rwanda in their second Group ‘A’ match of the Cecafa Under-18 Boys championship from 12 noon on Tuesday.

Fans, allowed into the stadium free of charge, will be expecting a mouthwatering clash between the two teams which began their title quest on a high note on Saturday.

Kenya coach Salim Babu is expected to maintain the side that surprised many with a scintillating display against Sudan in their opening match, winning 5-0 to top the group on goal difference.

USA-based Luis Ingavi, who delivered an exceptional performance, playing a pivotal role in Kenya’s commanding victory, is expected to led the forward line that should include Adrine Kibet, his teammate at Nastic Sports Academy.

Duncan Oluoch, who was introduced in the second half against Sudan for Dancan Odhiambo, could get a chance to start upfront.

Kakamega Homeboyz keeper Ibrahim Wanzala will start between the posts with the back four comprising captain Amos Wanjala, Sofapaka’s Baron Ochieng’, Joseph Bate and Manzur Suleiman Okwaro, while Joseph Omuse is expected to man the midfield assisted by Tyron Kariuki and Alvin Kasavuli.

In the second match at the same venue, Somalia battle Sudan from 3pm, as both teams look for a win to stay in contention for a semi-final spot.

The top two sides from the group will advance to the knock-outs. Babu, who attributed the weekend’s sterling performance to hard work and enabling environment by the government support, said fans are yet to see the true colours of his squad.

The former Nzoia Sugar coach said they aim to maintain their tempo so as secure top spot in the group.

“Consistency will be key to our success. We need to keep the fire burning,” he said on Monday as he appealed to the fans to once again turn out in large numbers to boost the players’ morale.

But it will not be easy against the Rwandan squad that also demonstrated they will take a beating to fall.

Rwanda will, however, be without their first choice goalkeeper Eric Byringiro who was red carded for handling the ball outside the box against Somalia.