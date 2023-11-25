Kenya thrash Sudan in Cecafa U-18 Championship

Hosts Kenya got their Cecafa Under-18 Boys' Championship campaign underway with a resounding 5-0 victory over Sudan at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Kisumu on Saturday.

Louise Ingavi scored the opening goal for the Junior Stars by skillfully deflecting a header, beforeTyron Kariuki made it 2-0 after 28 minutes. Aldrine Kibet effortlessly slotted in the third goal with a left-footed strike at the 32nd minute.

Tyron Kariuki provided a through pass to Ingavi for Kenya's fourth goal as the hosts took a commanding 4-0 lead at the break.

In the second half, Elly Owande added the fifth goal with a cross from Duncan Odhiambo as Kenya took control of Group "A".

Kenya coach Salim Babu attributed the victory to thorough training.

"We played a good game today, we utilized all the opportunities. We had a thorough training that made the players more flexible to handle the game with ease," he said.

In the opening match, Rwanda beat Somalia 1-0 in another pool match at the same venue. In Sunday's matches, Uganda face Tanzania as Zanzibar takes on South Sudan at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

South Sudan will be taking part in the championship for the first time since football activities were suspended in the country in April when the war between rival factions Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces began.

Zanzibar will be featuring as the ‘big boys’ in the tournament after they bagged the CECAFA U1-5 championship.

Zanzibar beat hosts Uganda 4-3 in a penalty shootout to clinch the title of the 2023 CECAFA U15 boys Championship at FUFA Technical Center in Njeru, Uganda mid this month.

Uganda head coach Morley Byekwaso described their pool as the group of death citing Tanzania and Zanzibar as teams to watch.