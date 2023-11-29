Cecafa U-18: Victorious S. Sudan, Uganda throw group wide open

South Sudan stunned favourites Tanzania 2-1, and Uganda beat Zanzibar by a similar margin Wednesday at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega to throw Group ‘B’ of the Cecafa Under-18 Boys' Championships wide open.

All the four teams have so far collected three points each from two matches and will have to wait for their final Group ‘B’ matches Saturday at the same venue to know who qualifies for the semi-finals. Thursday is rest day.

On Wednesday, Zanzibar and Tanzania, which had won in their first group matches against South Sudan and Uganda by a 1-0 scoreline, lost their second matches played under scorching sun at Bukhungu.

After losing 1-0 to Tanzania in their first match, Uganda, coached by Byekwaso Morley, beat Zanzibar 2-1, thanks to an own-goal from Tanzania’s Nasur Mbaruk.

Francis Mutyaba, who features for Dynamo Tbilis in Georgia had put Uganda ahead in the 17th of the game, then Zanzibar’s goalie Mbaruk conceded an own-goal following immense pressure from Ugandan strikers in the 67th minute.

Mohammed Mohammed scored his second goal of the championship for Zanzibar after converting a right wing cross from Arqm Zubeir in the 40th minute.

“It was a hard game and the best team had to win. We lost our first game and learned not to fall into more losses. We prepared well and this has earned us a deserved victory,” Ugandan coach Morley said.

Zanzibar’s coach Ameir Ali Mohammed said his focus now shifts to his team’s next match against Tanzania that will determine whether they proceed to the semifinals.

“We will see what to do better to be stronger than we were today. The scorching sun got us by surprise, we were expecting rain here, but we shall adapt to the changing weather patterns of this region,” Ali said.

He absolved defender Nasur Mbaruk who conceded an own-goal in the match from blame.

“This was a hard-fought game and mistakes are bound to happen which, unfortunately prove costly. That is what happened to us. We will review our performance and come back better in our crucial tie against Tanzania because we understand their game just like they understand ours,” he added.

Kenya is the only team that has advanced to the last four after beating Rwanda in Group A matches played at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium on Tuesday in Kisumu.