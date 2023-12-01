Kenya storm Cecafa U-18 semis unbeaten

Kenya's Junior Stars Friday produced an impressive comeback to thrash Somalia 4-1 at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega to qualify for the semi-finals of the ongoing Cecafa Under-18 tournament unbeaten.

Abdihadif Abdi handed Somalia an early lead in the 19th minute before Humphrey Aroko equalised for Kenya in the 27th minute. A minute later, Stanley Omondi scored Kenya's second goal.

Aroko doubled his tally in the 67th minute after being played through by Aldrine Kibet to put Kenya further ahead. After Somalia failed to clear their lines, Kibet scored from outside the box in the 72nd minute to give Kenya a comfortable 4-1 lead.

Kenya's comeback was inspired by the trio of Tyrone Kariuki, Louise Ingavi, and Kibet who were introduced in the second half by Coach Salim Babu.

Following the win, Kenya finished top of Pool 'A' with nine points and will be joined by Rwanda, who garnered six points, in the last four.

Rwanda defeated Sudan during their final Pool 'A' match at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu to qualify for the semis.

Ndayishimye Didier opened the scoring for Rwanda in the 37th minute before Hoziyana Kenedy doubled their lead in the 53rd minute from the spot. Irakoze Jean Paul sealed Rwanda's win in the 84th minute

Kenya and Rwanda will know their semi-final opponents on Saturday when the last Pool 'B' matches are played. All four teams are level on three points heading into Saturday's deciders.

Tanzania will take on neighbours Zanzibar in Kisumu at 2pm while Uganda will face off with South Sudan at the same time in Kakamega.

The semi-finals are scheduled for Tuesday.

Saturday fixtures

Tanzania V Zanzibar (Jomo Kenyatta, Kisumu, 2pm),