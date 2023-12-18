Shabana, Leopards end poor runs as Gor remain top

Shabana coach Oscar Kambona has assured the club’s supporters of impressive results in the ongoing Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL), saying they have now adapted to the competition.

At the weekend, the ‘Glamour Boys’ ended their long wait for victory in style after they hammered former champions Sofapaka 4-1 at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.

It was the same case for fallen giants AFC Leopards and Muhoroni Youth as defending champions Gor Mahia extended their lead.

Leopards defeated Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0 at Nyayo National Stadium while Muhoroni stunned Posta Rangers by a solitary goal at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

At Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County, Ezekiel Omuri, Brian Michira, Wycliffe Nthata and Nehemiah Onchiri scored a goal apiece for Shabana against Sofapaka.

The ‘Batoto ba Mungu’ consolation goal was netted by Austine Wahongo. Having been under a lot of pressure from fans to halt the team’s torrid run in their return season to FKF-PL, Kambona was delighted with the big win, which he hoped to be the start of many more to come.

Shabana have had a nightmare run in the FKF-PL after earning promotion this season thanks to their victory in the 2022/23 National Super League.

“We are promising our fans that in the coming matches, we will give you a good performance. We are now coming back to the right shape,” said Kambona, who in November took over from former coach Sammy Okoth on an interim basis.

Okoth parted ways with the club following a run of poor results.

“This team has depth and it was just a matter of time before they got the experience needed to play in the Premier League. Remember we are from NSL so the boys have been taking time to know how to tackle opponents without fear. Confidence is back in the team and the more we continue playing, the more we will mature,” said Kambona.

After playing 15 matches in the FKF-PL, Shabana have now won three, drawn five and lost seven. They lie 15th on the log with 14 points.

Their only other wins of the campaign are; 2-1 romp over Nzoia Sugar on November 11 and a shocking 1-0 victory over Tusker on October 6.

First half goals by Clifton Miheso and Hassan Beja were all Leopards needed to claw Homeboyz and register their second win in 15 matches.

Their only other win was a 1-0 romp over hosts Nzoia Sugar on October 29.

Head coach Tomas Trucha hopes to build on that slim win when they face Murang’a Seal on Wednesday.

“Murang’a Seal are equally good but we shall prepare for them. We need not to lose the winning momentum,” said Trucha whose side are 13th with 14 points.

Muhoroni’s 1-0 win over Rangers courtesy of Major Derima' goal was also their second victory of the season after they defeated Ulinzi Stars by a similar score line on September 29.

In the other 13 matches that Muhoroni have played, they have drawn six and lost seven to be ranked 17th with 12 points. Nzoia are bottom with 10 points.