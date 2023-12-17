FKF-PL: Gor open four-point lead, Ingwe end winless run

AFC Leopards on Sunday registered their second win of this season’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) with a 2-0 romp over Kakamega Homeboyz at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

First-half goals by Clifton Miheso and Hassan Beja propelled troubled Ingwe to the important win against their archrival Homeboyz.

At Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, defending champions Gor Mahia defeated hosts FC Talanta 2-0 to open a four-point gap at the top, while Tusker defeated struggling Nzoia Sugar by the same margin at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

Nairobi City Stars rallied from behind to defeat hosts Ulinzi Stars 2-1 at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi, while Bidco United and Kariobangi Sharks battled to a barren draw at Police Sacco Stadium.

Posta Rangers lost 1-0 to Muhoroni Youth at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos with Major Derima netting the lone goal of the match. After 15 matches, K’Ogalo tops the standings with 31 points, while KCB are second with 27 points from the same number of matches.

While Homeboyz have also garnered 27 points, they are placed below the bankers thanks to an inferior goal difference.

Tusker’s win over Nzoia saw them move four places up the log to seventh with 22 points. Leopards are 13th with 14 points.

Coach homas Trucha’s side went into the match against Homeboyz on the back of six winless matches since October 29 when they defeated hosts Nzoia by a solitary goal.

Miheso set the 12-time champions on the path to victory with a penalty in the 32nd minute after he was fouled inside the box, before Beja doubled his side’s advantage five minutes later from Maxwell Odhiambo’s assist.

“Our plan was to put them (Homeboyz) under pressure and we succeeded. We also scored early as we had planned,” said Trucha.

“We weren't very good in the first half, but we dominated the game after the break. My players were good mentally and I'm very pleased with the win.”

The Big Cats have registered eight draws and five losses. Homeboyz coach Patrick Odhiambo declined to speak to the press.

At Bukhungu Stadium, Boniface Omondi fired Gor ahead in the 57th minute before Austin Odhiambo doubled K’Ogalo’s lead in the 68th minute.

The 20-time champions are still unbeaten this season where they have won in eight matches and drawn in seven.

Against 10-man Nzoia, Michael Oduor and Chris Erambo’s first-half goals helped Tusker secure their sixth win of the season. The Millers’ goalkeeper Brian Opondo was sent off in the 49th minute after he handled the ball outside the box.

Angered by the referee’s decision to send off Opondo, a section of Nzoia fans started throwing objects into the pitch forcing the match to be stopped for 18 minutes.

It was the first back-to-back win that Tusker, who have lifted the FKF-PL title 13-times, registered this season after their 3-2 win over Bidco United last Wednesday.

Nzoia who slumped to their ninth loss of the campaign are 17th with 10 points.

They have won two matches and drawn four times. At Ulinzi Sports Complex, Vincent Otieno and Denis Oalo scored in the second-half to reduce Boniface Muchiri’s opening strike for Ulinzi in the 35t minute.