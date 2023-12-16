Francis Baraza returns to Tanzania Premier League

Former Kenya international Francis Baraza is the new Dodoma Jiji coach.

Baraza penned a two-year contract with the Tanzanian Premier League side on Saturday.

“I am very happy to be back in one of the best leagues in Africa,” Baraza told Nation Sport after putting pen to paper with the club.

Baraza was sacked by Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side, Kenya Police in October after a string of poor performances.

Before joining Police in December 2022, Baraza coached Tanzanian side Kagera Sugar FC.

He said that he expects to establish a cordial relationship with Jiji’s players and fans and to guide the team achieve its objectives.

After playing 12 matches, Dodoma Jiji are ranked ninth with 15 points.

Dodoma have lost their last three matches.