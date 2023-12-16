Shabana lift gloom with convincing win over Sofapaka

Struggling Shabana Saturday registered their third win of this season’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) with a 4-1 rout over Sofapaka at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.

At Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa, hosts Bandari silenced Murang’a Seal 2-0 while KCB beat Kenya Police 2-1 at Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi.

Shabana’s resounding victory over Sofapaka was a huge relief to their vocal fans, who have become restless over the team’s poor performance in their return season to the FKF-PL. Their only wins heading into the match were – a 2-1 romp over Nzoia Sugar on November 11 and a shocking 2-0 victory over Tusker on October 6.

They have drawn in five matches and lost in seven.

Against the ‘Batoto ba Mungu’, the ‘Glamour Boys’ took the lead in the fifth minute through Ezekiah Omuri goal, before midfielder Brian Michira doubled their lead with a 38th minute strike.

Wycliffe Nthata and Nehemiah Ochiri struck on 63 and 72 minutes respectively to seal Shabana’s big win.

Sofapaka’s consolation goal was netted by Austine Wahongo in the 66th minute.

The win saw Shabana move three places up the log to 16th with 14 points from 15 matches. Sofapaka have also garnered 14 points but they are ranked below Shabana due to an inferior goal difference.

“I thank God for the maximum points, we were under a lot of pressure from the fans,” said Shabana coach Oscar Kambona.

“We talked to the players that this is a league, which is a marathon so they don’t need to throw in the towel this early. We also worked on our finishing and tactical discipline and that is why today we have capitalised on the chances that we created. We are now coming back to the right shape and we promise to put a smile on our fans’ faces in the coming matches. We will mature as we continue playing.”

In Mombasa, it was Bandari who had the final laugh courtesy of William Wadri and Umaru Kasumba goals in either half.

The two teams had traded barbs on social media for the entire week.

Substitute Wadri, who replaced Robert Onyango gave Bandari the lead in added time of the first-half while Kasumba, who came in for Derrick Nsibambi doubled the dockers’ advantage with a 76th minute penalty.

Bandari bounced back to winning ways after losing 1-0 to Nairobi City Stars last weekend. The Dockers are fifth with 26 points while Seal are sixth with 22 points.

Seal, who had an impressive start to the campaign, are now without a win in their last four matches.

Goals from Apollo Otieno and Derick Otanga helped KCB bounce back to winning ways against Police.

Police reduced the deficit from the spot through Kenneth Muguna but KCB held on to win 2-1. The bankers are third with 27 points while Police are seventh with 21 points.

Leaders Gor, who face FC Talanta on Sunday at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega have 28 points.

Saturday results

Bandari 2 Murang’a Seal 1

Shabana 4 Sofapaka 1

Kenya Police 1 KCB 2

Sunday fixtures

AFC Leopards v Kakamega Homeboyz (Nyayo, Nairobi, 4pm)

Kariobangi Sharks v Bidco United ( Police Sacco, Nairobi)

Nzoia Sugar v Tusker (Sudi, Bungoma)

FC Talanta v Gor Mahia (Bukhungu, Kakamega)

Ulinzi Stars v Nairobi City Stars (Ulinzi Sports Complex)